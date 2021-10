Mo Celita aims to cap a remarkable season on a high in the Prix de Seine-Et-Oise at Chantilly on Tuesday.

The three-year-old filly has gone from failing to attract a bid after winning a Leicester seller in April to finishing fourth in the most prestigious sprint race in Europe, the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, earlier this month. She has won six times with her biggest triumph to date coming in a Listed race at Deauville in August. Victory in this Group Three heat over six furlongs would better that. Trainer Adrian Nicholls has been delighted the way Mo Celita has taken the Abbaye and is looking forward to running her across the Channel again. “She’s come out of the Abbaye good. I’m really pleased with her. She still looks a million dollars. It will be her last run of the season and we’re hoping for a big run,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.