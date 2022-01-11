The globetrotting bay, who is trained by John and Thady Gosden, claimed the world’s richest race in February last year when beating Bob Baffert’s Charlatan by a length.

The victory kick-started a successful 2021 for the horse, who went on to claim the Sheema Classic at Dubai’s World Cup meeting before adding a six-length triumph in the Group One Juddmonte International at York. He was last seen finishing fourth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

Now a return to Saudi Arabia is imminent for the five-year-old, who is currently the second-favourite for the hugely-valuable contest behind Todd Pletcher’s Life Is Good.