Mishriff in top form with Coral-Eclipse target

By Sporting Life
11:00 · WED May 19, 2021

Mishriff remains on target for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July after connections opted not to enter the brilliant four-year-old at Royal Ascot.

He has yet to win at the top level on home soil, having been unsuccessful on his only attempt to date in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

Mishriff’s three Group One victories have all come abroad – in the French Derby, the Saudi Cup and the Dubai Sheema Classic.

The son of Make Believe, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was last seen winning the latter contest at Meydan in March.

However, connections are pleased with Mishriff and the plan is for him to reappear in the mile-and-a-quarter showpiece at the Esher venue.

“He’s ticking along and John is happy with him. He’s quite a fresh horse,” said Ted Voute, racing manager to owner Prince Faisal.

“He didn’t enter him at Royal Ascot. He wants to go straight to the Eclipse and see how he gets on there.

“Mishriff is in the Arc as well, with all the other artillery from the big stables.

“We’re very happy with him and the Eclipse is the aim as it is now.

“He was a bit lighter in Dubai than he was in Saudi Arabia, but obviously he performed well there.

“He’s so adaptable. He can come from behind or run up with the pace, he can go on heavy ground and over different distances. Let’s hope it continues.”

