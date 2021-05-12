Mishriff among Eclipse entries at Sandown in July

Globe-trotting superstar Mishriff is one of 45 initial entries for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
John and Thady Gosden’s four-year-old has won both the Saudi Cup – the world’s richest race – and the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting already this year.
Mishriff, unraced since the second of those two hugely lucrative back-to-back triumphs in late March, is joined among the contenders for the 10-furlong Group One on July 3 by stablemates Lord North, winner of the Dubai Turf when last seen, and Europe’s top miler Palace Pier.
Aidan O’Brien is very well-represented with 16 of the entries, published on Wednesday – and his dual Classic-winning filly Love and Armory, victorious in last week’s Huxley Stakes at Chester, are both prominent in the sponsors’ betting behind favourite Mishriff.
O’Brien, a five-time winner of the Eclipse but seeking his first success since 2011, may also run current Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet and 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth – two of the 28 three-year-olds initially in contention.
The Gosdens also have two three-year-old possibles, in Megallan and the unbeaten Mostahdaf.
Among other eyecatchers are William Haggas’ much-travelled multiple Group One winner Addeybb, O’Brien’s Japan – third to Ghaiyyath and Enable last year – and James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Audarya.
Coral-Eclipse entries
Horse | Age | Owner | Trainer
- Addeybb (IRE) 7 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
- Armory (IRE) 4 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Audarya (FR) 5 Mrs A. M. Swinburn James Fanshawe
- Battleground (USA) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Broome (IRE) 5 M Matsushima/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE
- El Drama (IRE) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
- Etonian (IRE) 3 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon
- Hawwaam (SAF) 6 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
- High Definition (IRE) 3 D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Highest Ground (IRE) 4 Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute
- Highland Avenue (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Innisfree (IRE) 4 D Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/Mrs O'Brien Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Japan (GB) 5 M Matsushima/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Joan of Arc (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
- John Leeper (IRE) 3 Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop
- La Barrosa (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Lord North (IRE) 5 HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing John & Thady Gosden
- Love (IRE) 4 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Mac Swiney (IRE) 3 Mrs J. S. Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
- Master of The Seas (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Megallan (GB) 3 Mr A. E. Oppenheimer John & Thady Gosden
- Mishriff (IRE) 4 Prince A. A. Faisal John & Thady Gosden
- Mogul (GB) 4 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Mohaafeth (IRE) 3 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
- Mojo Star (IRE) 3 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon
- Mostahdaf (IRE) 3 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd John & Thady Gosden
- Mother Earth (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
- My Oberon (IRE) 4 Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
- Naamoos (FR) 3 H.H. Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa & F. Nass Mark Johnston
- New Mandate (IRE) 3 Mr Marc Chan Ralph Beckett
- One Ruler (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Palace Pier (GB) 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden
- Regal Reality (GB) 6 Mr Peter Done Sir Michael Stoute
- Royal Champion (IRE) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
- Sangarius (GB) 5 Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
- Santa Barbara (IRE) 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Snow Lantern (GB) 3 Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon
- Snowfall (JPN) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
- St Mark's Basilica (FR) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Teona (IRE) 3 Mr Ali Saeed Roger Varian
- Third Realm (GB) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
- Van Gogh (USA) 3 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/Mrs Nagle Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Wembley (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
- Wonderful Tonight (FR) 4 Mr Christopher Wright David Menuisier
45 entries | 17 Irish-trained