Mishriff among Eclipse entries at Sandown in July

John and Thady Gosden’s four-year-old has won both the Saudi Cup – the world’s richest race – and the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting already this year.

Mishriff, unraced since the second of those two hugely lucrative back-to-back triumphs in late March, is joined among the contenders for the 10-furlong Group One on July 3 by stablemates Lord North, winner of the Dubai Turf when last seen, and Europe’s top miler Palace Pier.

Aidan O’Brien is very well-represented with 16 of the entries, published on Wednesday – and his dual Classic-winning filly Love and Armory, victorious in last week’s Huxley Stakes at Chester, are both prominent in the sponsors’ betting behind favourite Mishriff.

O’Brien, a five-time winner of the Eclipse but seeking his first success since 2011, may also run current Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet and 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth – two of the 28 three-year-olds initially in contention.

The Gosdens also have two three-year-old possibles, in Megallan and the unbeaten Mostahdaf.

Among other eyecatchers are William Haggas’ much-travelled multiple Group One winner Addeybb, O’Brien’s Japan – third to Ghaiyyath and Enable last year – and James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Audarya.