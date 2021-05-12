Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mishriff wins the Saudi Cup
Mishriff wins the Saudi Cup

Mishriff among Eclipse entries at Sandown in July

By Sporting Life
13:17 · WED May 12, 2021

Globe-trotting superstar Mishriff is one of 45 initial entries for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

John and Thady Gosden’s four-year-old has won both the Saudi Cup – the world’s richest race – and the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting already this year.

Mishriff, unraced since the second of those two hugely lucrative back-to-back triumphs in late March, is joined among the contenders for the 10-furlong Group One on July 3 by stablemates Lord North, winner of the Dubai Turf when last seen, and Europe’s top miler Palace Pier.

Aidan O’Brien is very well-represented with 16 of the entries, published on Wednesday – and his dual Classic-winning filly Love and Armory, victorious in last week’s Huxley Stakes at Chester, are both prominent in the sponsors’ betting behind favourite Mishriff.

O’Brien, a five-time winner of the Eclipse but seeking his first success since 2011, may also run current Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet and 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth – two of the 28 three-year-olds initially in contention.

The Gosdens also have two three-year-old possibles, in Megallan and the unbeaten Mostahdaf.

Among other eyecatchers are William Haggas’ much-travelled multiple Group One winner Addeybb, O’Brien’s Japan – third to Ghaiyyath and Enable last year – and James Fanshawe’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Audarya.

Coral-Eclipse entries

Horse | Age | Owner | Trainer

  • Addeybb (IRE) 7 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
  • Armory (IRE) 4 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Audarya (FR) 5 Mrs A. M. Swinburn James Fanshawe
  • Battleground (USA) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 3 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Broome (IRE) 5 M Matsushima/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • El Drama (IRE) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
  • Etonian (IRE) 3 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon
  • Hawwaam (SAF) 6 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
  • High Definition (IRE) 3 D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Highest Ground (IRE) 4 Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute
  • Highland Avenue (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Innisfree (IRE) 4 D Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/Mrs O'Brien Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Japan (GB) 5 M Matsushima/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Joan of Arc (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • John Leeper (IRE) 3 Anamoine Ltd Ed Dunlop
  • La Barrosa (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Lord North (IRE) 5 HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing John & Thady Gosden
  • Love (IRE) 4 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Mac Swiney (IRE) 3 Mrs J. S. Bolger Jim Bolger IRE
  • Master of The Seas (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Megallan (GB) 3 Mr A. E. Oppenheimer John & Thady Gosden
  • Mishriff (IRE) 4 Prince A. A. Faisal John & Thady Gosden
  • Mogul (GB) 4 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Mohaafeth (IRE) 3 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd William Haggas
  • Mojo Star (IRE) 3 Amo Racing Limited Richard Hannon
  • Mostahdaf (IRE) 3 Shadwell Estate Company Ltd John & Thady Gosden
  • Mother Earth (IRE) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • My Oberon (IRE) 4 Sunderland Holding Inc. William Haggas
  • Naamoos (FR) 3 H.H. Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa & F. Nass Mark Johnston
  • New Mandate (IRE) 3 Mr Marc Chan Ralph Beckett
  • One Ruler (IRE) 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  • Palace Pier (GB) 4 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John & Thady Gosden
  • Regal Reality (GB) 6 Mr Peter Done Sir Michael Stoute
  • Royal Champion (IRE) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
  • Sangarius (GB) 5 Juddmonte Sir Michael Stoute
  • Santa Barbara (IRE) 3 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Snow Lantern (GB) 3 Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon
  • Snowfall (JPN) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • St Mark's Basilica (FR) 3 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Teona (IRE) 3 Mr Ali Saeed Roger Varian
  • Third Realm (GB) 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
  • Van Gogh (USA) 3 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/Mrs Nagle Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Wembley (IRE) 3 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
  • Wonderful Tonight (FR) 4 Mr Christopher Wright David Menuisier

45 entries | 17 Irish-trained

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content