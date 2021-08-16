The son of Make Believe began his 2021 campaign with lucrative victories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dubai, before returning to UK soil when third in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park.

He went one place better when following home Derby hero Adayar in the King George at Ascot, before hitting peak form again with a resounding success from Alenquer in the Juddmonte International at York.

The 12-furlong Breeders' Cup Turf and the prestigious Breeders' Cup Classic over 10 furlongs on the Del Mar dirt were both potential targets for Mishriff, though after last weekend's Ascot fourth behind French challenger Sealiway in the British Champion Stakes, he is now reported to be in need of "a little bit of a rest," according to Gosden.

“You need to be 100 percent happy that you’re doing the right thing,” the trainer told Daily Racing Form.

“He’s been a pretty busy boy."