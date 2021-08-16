Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
David Egan and Mishriff after blowing the York field apart
David Egan and Mishriff after blowing the York field apart

Mishriff all but ruled out of Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

By Sporting Life
21:16 · THU October 21, 2021

John Gosden has all but ruled star middle-distance performer Mishriff out of a trip to Southern California early next month for the Breeders' Cup.

The son of Make Believe began his 2021 campaign with lucrative victories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dubai, before returning to UK soil when third in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park.

He went one place better when following home Derby hero Adayar in the King George at Ascot, before hitting peak form again with a resounding success from Alenquer in the Juddmonte International at York.

The 12-furlong Breeders' Cup Turf and the prestigious Breeders' Cup Classic over 10 furlongs on the Del Mar dirt were both potential targets for Mishriff, though after last weekend's Ascot fourth behind French challenger Sealiway in the British Champion Stakes, he is now reported to be in need of "a little bit of a rest," according to Gosden.

“You need to be 100 percent happy that you’re doing the right thing,” the trainer told Daily Racing Form.

“He’s been a pretty busy boy."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING