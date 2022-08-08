Minzaal will get another chance to bid for Group One honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock following his narrow defeat at Deauville on Sunday.

Fresh from an impressive victory in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last month, the Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was placed at the highest level for the third time when filling the runner-up spot behind Highfield Princess in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. While delighted with his star sprinter’s performance, Burrows is hoping Minzaal can eventually break his Group One duck, with a trip to Merseyside next on his agenda. “He’s been knocking on the doors in these Group Ones for a few years now – he’s Group One placed at two, three and four. It would just be lovely if he could get his head in front in one,” said the Lambourn handler.

💫 What a star mare!



👑 John Quinn's Highfield Princess claims a first G1 win in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.



🚀 Prominent throughout, she powered home to beat Minzaal who did extremely well from a tough position.pic.twitter.com/qHqrkpghKc — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 7, 2022