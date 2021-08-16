The Owen Burrows-trained three-year-old was seen for the first time after a 371-day absence when contesting the Listed Rous Stakes on October 2.

The race was the scene of his long-awaited comeback and one in which he ran admirably, finishing only a length behind Clive Cox’s Tis Marvellous over a five-furlong trip he had never attempted before.

A highly-promising juvenile who won the Gimcrack Stakes and finished third in the Middle Park, Minzaal’s career was then stalled by an injury sustained in his stable that had kept him out of action since the Newmarket run.

Having proven himself to have retained the ability he held as a two-year-old, the bay is now set for the Group One feature, should his midweek work be satisfactory.