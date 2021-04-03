Cork Saturday review: Laugh A Minute springs surprisse

A smart performer a couple of years ago for Roger Varian, Laugh A Minute was on a losing streak of nine since winning on his second outing for Ado McGuinness.

Well beaten when favourite at Dundalk last time out, Gavin Ryan’s mount looked to have plenty to do with two furlongs to run.

Eventual runner-up Fiscal Rules and Gustavus Weston were in the process of battling it out, with the favourite Lustown Baba and Make A Challenge all in there pitching.

However, Laugh A Minute found a rare turn of foot and soon quickened clear to win by a decisive two lengths at 16-1.

Fiscal Rules did well to cling on for second – with Make A Challenge, who was not disgraced in Group One company on a couple of occasions last season, back in third.