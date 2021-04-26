Punchestown Festival: Minella Indo ruled out

Henry de Bromhead was forced to pull the plug on his intended seasonal swansong when he discovered the problem on Monday.

Minella Indo led home a historic one-two for the trainer in the Gold Cup last month, when beating stablemate A Plus Tard.

“It’s a very minor thing, but it’s the right thing to do and we thought we’d let everybody know sooner rather than later,” said De Bromhead.

“He just didn’t seem right when we were looking at him and when we had a look he’s bruised the sole of his foot. We’ll call it a day now, he’s had a great season.”

Minella Indo’s win capped a fantastic Cheltenham for the De Bromhead team, having also won the Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle and the Champion Chase with Put The Kettle On – the first time all three feature races had been won by the same trainer in one year.

De Bromhead then went on to saddle the first two home in the Grand National with Rachael Blackmore creating history on Minella Times, beating Balko Des Flos.