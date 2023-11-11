Sporting Life
Trainer Milton Harris
Milton Harris training licence suspended by BHA

By Sporting Life
11:23 · SAT November 11, 2023

Milton Harris has had his training licence suspended by the British Horseracing Authority pending a hearing in January.

The interim suspension comes after horses trained by the Warminster handler were not permitted to run at Ludlow on Thursday, with the BHA ruling Balboa and Giddyupadingdong were “not qualified” for their respective engagements.

A BHA spokesperson said: “Following a hearing before the chairperson of the independent judicial panel of the BHA, Mr Harris’s licence has been suspended pending a licensing committee hearing in January.

“This is as a result of a breach of the conditions on his licence and related matters.”

Harris, who started his training career in 2001, had a seven-year enforced absence from 2011 to 2018 due to financial issues.

Since returning to the sport he has saddled some notable winners, highlighted by Knight Salute, who claimed the 2022 Grade One Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree along with three Grade Two victories that season.

Harris sent out Pyramid Place to win the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow last month and had his most recent runners at Plumpton on Monday.

