Mill Stream poised to take up Champions Sprint engagement

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained three-year-old gave a glimpse of his ability when fourth behind Chaldean in the Acomb Stakes as a juvenile, but has thrived over sprinting distances this term and compiled a Deauville double in the summer as he stepped out of the handicap ranks into Pattern company.

He was enterprisingly supplemented by connections for the Betfair Sprint Cup last month and the thriving speedster was not disgraced finishing sixth, beaten just three-and-a-quarter lengths by Regional in his first outing at Group One level.

The Peter Harris-owned son of Gleneagles is now set for another taste of top-table action on British Champions Day.

“He’s really good and is heading for Ascot on October 21, we’re going to give it a go,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“I know it is pretty late for a three-year-old, but he’s in a good place and we’ve had a mild start to October.

“He was just a bit gassy up on the front (at Haydock), but they all were and the times reflected that. But we’re pleased with how he has come out of the race.

“He’s young and he’s still got to mature. He will have a roll out in this race and then we’ve got a nice winter to look forward to him over. He’ll be more mature (next year).

“At three they are just learning to leave the gates and get involved. We’re looking forward to him.”