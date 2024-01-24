Military Order and The Foxes clash in Winter Derby Trial

Timeform preview and selection

MILITARY ORDER was sent off 9/2 for The Derby and, while he disappointed at Epsom (and subsequently at Chester), he'd looked an exciting prospect up to that point, so he's worth a chance to get his career back on track returning from 4 months off after a gelding operation. Base Note is a formidable opponent and Enemy shouldn't be dismissed.

Views from connections

Military Order and The Foxes – both Classic trial winners from last year – meet for a second time as they headline a quality field for the BetUK Winter Derby Trial.

Both the trial and the Winter Derby itself were previously contested over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield, but have been switched to the Nottinghamshire track and edged up to 11 furlongs in distance.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Military Order and Andrew Balding’s The Foxes both won significant Derby trials last year, with the Godolphin runner taking the Lingfield Trial while the King Power Racing-owned The Foxes won the Dante.

However, neither could get close to Auguste Rodin in the Derby itself, with The Foxes in fifth and Military Order trailing home last of the 14 Epsom runners.

While The Foxes went on to finish second in the Belmont Derby, Appleby’s runner was then off the track until September, when he registered another disappointing effort when last upped to 14 furlongs at Chester and the full-brother to Derby winner Adayar was subsequently gelded.

Appleby said: “This will be Military Order’s first start since being gelded and I have been pleased with his preparation.

“He has been running over further, but I feel that dropping back in trip is going to suit. He won over 10 furlongs at Newbury at the start of last season and then over a sharp mile and a half around Lingfield in the Derby Trial.

“This looks a decent race, with The Foxes probably bringing the strongest form into it. If we can be competitive against horses like him, it should hopefully steer us in the right direction for the coming months.”