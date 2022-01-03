It’s for many different reasons horses get described as ‘one of a lifetime’, but the news of the retirement on his 13th birthday of Vieux Lion Rouge - going out, as everyone hoped when the time came, in one piece - does bring to an end a remarkable story.

It was back in December 2012 the young three-year-old French-bred first made his mark on British racing, dotting up in a Ffos Las bumper. He ended that season with a midfield finish behind Briar Hill in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

Trained by David Pipe throughout his career and owned by Professor Caroline Tisdall, VLR was to come into his own - and how - when presented with the challenge of jumping the famous Aintree fences.

His modern day record will stand the test of time.