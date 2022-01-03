Mike Vince pays tribute to Vieux Lion Rouge following news David Pipe's stable stalwart - and Aintree regular - has been retired.
It’s for many different reasons horses get described as ‘one of a lifetime’, but the news of the retirement on his 13th birthday of Vieux Lion Rouge - going out, as everyone hoped when the time came, in one piece - does bring to an end a remarkable story.
It was back in December 2012 the young three-year-old French-bred first made his mark on British racing, dotting up in a Ffos Las bumper. He ended that season with a midfield finish behind Briar Hill in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.
Trained by David Pipe throughout his career and owned by Professor Caroline Tisdall, VLR was to come into his own - and how - when presented with the challenge of jumping the famous Aintree fences.
His modern day record will stand the test of time.
He first faced up to Bechers Brook, Canal Turn, The Chair et al when seventh in the 2016 National and a few months later was back, loving the Merseyside air and winning the Becher Chase by a short head from Highland Lodge.
Sixth in the 2017 National, ninth a year later and 15th in 2019, set up his record tally of fences safely jumped around Aintree - his first blip came in the 2021 Becher Chase when he parted company with Conor O'Farrell at the second Bechers. He was going well too.
In between he had chased home Walk In The Mill in the 2018 Becher and memorably claimed that race for a second time in 2020, sauntering home by 24 lengths from Kimberlite Candy.
That meant it was time to rewrite the definition of ‘course specialist’.
His final day out around Aintree ended in a fall in last month’s Becher and his brave attempt squelching through the Haydock mud last week in the ‘Last Fling’ Chase was to be his swansong.
His retirement comes with a score, not bettered in the modern era, of in excess of 250 Aintree fences jumped - with a Haydock National Trial sitting alongside two Becher victories at the top of a list of 13 races won, amassing more than £300,000 in prize-money.
A remarkable horse - and you wonder just how long those extraordinary National Couse statistics will remain in the Aintree record book.