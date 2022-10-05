As York prepare to bring down the curtain on another memorable season on the Knavesmire this weekend, Mike Vince shares his favourite memories.
Being asked to write about the outstanding memory of York’s 2022 season, which reaches a climax on Friday and Saturday this week, is one of the great hospital passes I've had thrown at me this year.
Quite simply, where do you start?
Well, the Dante Meeting which produced victories for subsequent Derby winner Desert Crown, Stradivarius, Emily Upjohn, Sun Chariot heroine Fonteyn and a certain Highfield Princess, later to complete a remarkable Group 1 treble in three different countries. See, you realise just how high the bar is.
And then you head to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and salute Baaeed, brilliant in the Juddmonte and the returning Highfield Princess, who beat The Platinum Queen, also now a Group 1 heroine herself, in a memorable Coolmore Nunthorpe where Yorkshire trainers trousered the tricast.
And then there was a certain Alpinista, brilliant winner of the Darley Yorkshire Oaks who scaled even greater heights on the first Sunday in October.
They have all been truly outstanding.
But right up there too is a story that has one chapter left to write later this week, the extraordinary year at York Karl Burke and Clifford Lee have enjoyed.
Lee’s rise through the ranks has been one of the highlights of the year and nowhere has his talent shone more than at York, where he and Burke have had a string of successes, including handicap doubles twice with Al Qareem and Korker in May and then Eilean Dubh and Miss Jungle Cat.
He could snare the leading rider award for the track on Saturday evening.
Lee, impressively articulate and with a commendable passion for the job, also celebrated a huge win at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. Remember it? The 25/1 shot Swingalong, who landed the Sky Bet Lowther when all eyes were on her better-fancied stablemate Dramatised.
Not for the first time, he rode a peach of a race and while it was a performance that may have been slightly overshadowed by some of the higher-profile winners in yet another memorable Knavesmire campaign, it was a fine advertisement for his skills in the saddle.
