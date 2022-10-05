As York prepare to bring down the curtain on another memorable season on the Knavesmire this weekend, Mike Vince shares his favourite memories.

Being asked to write about the outstanding memory of York’s 2022 season, which reaches a climax on Friday and Saturday this week, is one of the great hospital passes I've had thrown at me this year. Quite simply, where do you start? Well, the Dante Meeting which produced victories for subsequent Derby winner Desert Crown, Stradivarius, Emily Upjohn, Sun Chariot heroine Fonteyn and a certain Highfield Princess, later to complete a remarkable Group 1 treble in three different countries. See, you realise just how high the bar is. And then you head to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and salute Baaeed, brilliant in the Juddmonte and the returning Highfield Princess, who beat The Platinum Queen, also now a Group 1 heroine herself, in a memorable Coolmore Nunthorpe where Yorkshire trainers trousered the tricast.