The former Derby-winning rider, who famously partnered Pour Moi to a dramatic success at Epsom in June 2011, had a handful of rides on the seven-race programme at Marseille-Borely, all five of which obliged at odds ranging from 9/4 to 11/2.

The four Sky Bet punters staked £57 between them across the selections in 'Lucky 31' and 'Canadian' multiple bets, winning fortunes on a Sunday they won't be forgetting in a hurry.