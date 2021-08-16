Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mickael Barzalona celebrates
Mickael Barzalona celebrates

Mikael Barzalona sees Sky Bet pay out £130,000

By Sporting Life
15:54 · SUN November 14, 2021

Sky Bet were forking out £130,000 to customers on Sunday following a remarkable five-timer for jockey Mikael Barzalona in France.

The former Derby-winning rider, who famously partnered Pour Moi to a dramatic success at Epsom in June 2011, had a handful of rides on the seven-race programme at Marseille-Borely, all five of which obliged at odds ranging from 9/4 to 11/2.

The four Sky Bet punters staked £57 between them across the selections in 'Lucky 31' and 'Canadian' multiple bets, winning fortunes on a Sunday they won't be forgetting in a hurry.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING