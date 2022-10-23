The five-year-old won three of his five hurdles starts last season including the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Champion Novice Hurdle on his most recent appearance at the Punchestown Festival in April.

Following a pleasing racecourse gallop, Mighty Potter is likely to transition to the larger obstacles in a race his trainer Gordon Elliott has won twice in the last three years, with Samcro and Envoi Allen.

Joey Logan, racing manager to owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “Mighty Potter is after getting very strong – we’re very, very happy with him.

“He actually worked on Thursday in Navan and we’re going to start him off in a beginners’ chase in Down Royal early next month.”