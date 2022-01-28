The nine-year-old has had a tremendous season being campaigned at around two and a half miles, with victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and third place in both the Old Roan Chase and the Racing Post Gold Cup.

Now connections have decided to try him over three miles in a valuable contest Smith took with Wakanda in 2018.

“He ran a nice race at Cheltenham last time and he has done nothing wrong this season at all,” said the Bingley handler.

“You can’t ask for a lot more than what he has been doing. This will be his first time going up to three miles over fences. It will be a learning curve for us on Saturday.

“He is in very good form, and the feeling is that he will stay every inch of the three miles, but you just have to wait and see.

“As long as the ground is safe – good ground, without the word firm in it – that will be the main thing.”

Brian Ellison is bullish about the prospects of Windsor Avenue, who is is equipped with headgear for the first time.

“He’s worked absolutely tremendous with the blinkers on and I think he’s got a massive chance,” said the North Yorkshire handler.

“He ran well on his first run of the season at Bangor, then he ran in the Rowland Meyrick (at Wetherby) and got stuck on the inside and he doesn’t like horses around him.

“We’re putting the blinkers on him on Saturday and to be honest, we couldn’t have him any better. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t run a big race.”