Middle Park Stakes: Timeform on Vandeek

Seven of the 9 had won pattern races, another had scored at listed level, so there was plenty of depth to the field, even if it lacked 2 of the season's best sprinting 2-y-os Bucanero Fuerte and Big Evs, the Prix Morny winner Vandeek standing out on form in their absence and sent off at short odds, producing an above-average performance for a winner of this race in becoming the third successive Morny winner to follow up in the Middle Park; the field essentially raced up the centre though with gaps between the runners at various stages.

VANDEEK maintained his unbeaten record with a decidely smart effort, following up his Morny win with little fuss; slowly into stride, held up, travelled well, good progress 2f out, led 1f out, quickened clear, had plenty in hand; he could run in the Dewhurst even if there is a doubt about his getting 7f, unlikely to stay 1m, though the Guineas may be attempted, the Commonwealth Cup looking the obvious target in the first half of next year.

TASK FORCE progressed again, lacking the speed of the winner but sticking to his task to take second, a real quality colt on looks and a serious candidate for a Guineas in the spring, though he could be seen again this year, with the Dewhurst an option; held up, headway over 2f out, shaken up after, not quicken, kept on final 1f, took second close home; will go on improving.

RIVER TIBER (IRE) was again no match for the winner, but ran up to his best, though again looking ready for a step up to 7f; handy, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, not quicken, kept on again final 1f; he'll be suited by 7f and may yet progress into a very smart colt.

GIVEMETHEBEATBOYS (IRE) ran well, kept to 6f, like the winner of the Cheveley Park paying a compliment to Bucanero Fuerte, who had beaten them in the Phoenix Stakes; pressed leader, went on over 2f out, headed 1f out, one paced; he remains well worth a try at 7f.

STARLUST ran about as well as could have been expected upped still further in grade, proving a genuine and consistent sort, likely to be a sprinter, though one that might not be the easiest to place; broke well, tracked pace, pushed along after halfway, faded final 1f.

SKETCH (IRE) faced a stiff task in this company and ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade; led, shaken up over 2f out, headed soon after, weakened inside final 1f; he's likely to prove a sprinter.

LAKE FOREST wasn't in the same form as last time, though that race hadn't been working out and more was required at this level; slowly into stride, held up, ridden 2f out, made no impression.

ELITE STATUS was again below form at Group 1 level; held up, effort over 2f out, weakened final 1f, never on terms.

JASOUR ran poorly after 5 weeks off, an attempt to ride him with more restraint than last time going badly awry, a danger that he will go the wrong way and become intractable; held up, pulled hard, pulled way into prominent position after 2f, weakened over 1f out.