Richard Fahey reports Prix Morny winner Perfect Power to be firmly on course for Saturday's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes, for which there were 14 six-day acceptors.

The son of Ardad, who also won the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, is bidding for a second Group One success at the weekend and the trainer told sportinglife.com: "He's in great form and it's a case of so far, so good. "The timing between the Morny and the Middle Park was ideal, he's done everything right since and I'm really looking forward to seeing him run again. I'm not overly-concerned about the ground, I think he'll handle most conditions and he looks to have a good chance." David Loughnane believes the break he gave Railway Stakes winner Go Bears Go ahead of Saturday has done him the world of good.

He headed back to Ireland for the Phoenix Stakes where he finished third, beaten a length by Ebro River with Dr Zempf in second, and the three are on course to meet again. “We are exactly where we want to be, the ground looks like it’s going to be in great condition," said Loughnane. "We freshened him up and I think it’s done him the world of good, physically and mentally. He’s strengthened up loads and I couldn’t be happier. "It’s a crucial time for two-year-olds. People might look and say ‘he’s only had four runs why does he need a break’, but he’s been on the go since last December for a breeze-up. "That's a long time for a growing two-year-old to keep rocking and rolling and he's done a lot of travelling, he went to Ireland twice in a short space of time. It’s all systems go."