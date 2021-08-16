Middle Park preview: Asymmetric and Perfect Power to clash again

Alan King’s juvenile headed to France with high hopes following his victory at Goodwood in the Richmond Stakes and ran yet another creditable race in finishing third.

The Showcasing colt travelled powerfully for Martin Harley and found himself in front inside the final furlong but had no answer to Richard Fahey’s Perfect Power and Andre Fabre’s Trident.

“It was a decent run, really,” said King. “We were very happy with him and he ran his race. He should be back Monday evening and all went well really.