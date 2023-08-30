Trained by John and Thady Gosden for for Qatar Racing Limited, the son of ill-fated Roaring Lion backed up his narrow novice win at Newmarket with an impressive defeat of Aidan O'Brien's Denmark in last week's Sky Bet Melrose Handicap over the Leger trip of a mile and six furlongs.

That impressive performance has encouraged connections to have a tilt at Classic glory on September 16, where he could be joined by stablemates Gregory (3/1 joint-favourite) and Arrest (8/1).

The other joint-favourite at this stage is the O'Brien-trained Continuous, winner of the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

Middle Earth, who is set to be supplemented into the race, is a 9/1 shot.

David Redvers, racing manager for Qatar Racing, told the Racing Post: “That’s the plan, subject to the horse being okay between now and when we have to make the supplementary entry.

“Oisin (Murphy), John and Thady are all keen that he goes and he’s made massive strides through the summer. The Melrose is holding up as a very good trial for the Leger and the way he did it the other day at York impressed everyone.

“He’s been a big improver and John and Thady have been patient with him. He’s developed into a big, imposing horse now whereas he wasn’t as a younger horse. You want a horse who is on the serious incline going into a race like the St Leger and he looks to be that.”