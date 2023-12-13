Middle Distance Veterans’ Chase Series: Joe Tizzard positive over Le Ligerien

The Milborne Port handler hopes the 10-year-old, who is owned by his wife Rachel’s uncle David Churches, can allow him to toast more glory at the track in the second race of the series which was created by Unibet earlier this season in a five-year deal with The Jockey Club.

Le Ligerien has been out of luck in his two previous visits to Cheltenham but Tizzard feels the extended two-and-a-half-mile test represents a good chance for the Turgeon gelding to add a victory at the track to his CV and move closer to appearing in the series finale at Haydock Park in March.

Tizzard said: “He has been a cracking horse for the yard as he has won four races in under 12 months for us, and this series ticks a lot of boxes for him.

“Life doesn’t get any easier for him as his mark is creeping up, but this is a good place to go for him as it is better taking on horses of a similar age rather than a field full of up-and-coming youngsters.

“You only have to see how competitive the three-mile series is and Unibet have done a good job spreading this out over five years as I’m sure it will become as popular.

“Rachel’s uncle owns Le Ligerien and it would be lovely to get him a winner here, but it doesn’t matter who I train for as I treat all my owners the same. Most of the family are likely to be at Cheltenham on Friday and every winner you have at Cheltenham is a special moment.”