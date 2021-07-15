Racing news: French jockey Mickaëlle Michel to make Shergar Cup debut at Ascot in 2021

Globe-trotting star French jockey Mickaëlle Michel will make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut next month at Ascot as she is confirmed to be part of the Ladies Team.

Michel was the leading female rider in France in 2018 and has since gone on to record-breaking success around the world, most notably in Japan. Last year the 26-year-old had a hugely successful spell on Japan’s NAR circuit by setting a new record for the most wins by a foreign jockey on a short-term licence with 30 victories from 267 rides. She is also no stranger to international jockey competitions as that spell in Japan started in the World All-Star Jockeys Championship in Sapporo in 2019 where she rode one winner and finished third overall.

Winner #18 of the year 👊💥🏆

Thx to the whole connections 🙏🏼 https://t.co/CbnwTh3XUE — Mickaëlle Michel (@MickaelleMichel) July 13, 2021