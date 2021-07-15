Racing news: French jockey Mickaëlle Michel to make Shergar Cup debut at Ascot in 2021

Globe-trotting star French jockey Mickaëlle Michel will make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut next month at Ascot as she is confirmed to be part of the Ladies Team.
Michel was the leading female rider in France in 2018 and has since gone on to record-breaking success around the world, most notably in Japan.
Last year the 26-year-old had a hugely successful spell on Japan’s NAR circuit by setting a new record for the most wins by a foreign jockey on a short-term licence with 30 victories from 267 rides.
She is also no stranger to international jockey competitions as that spell in Japan started in the World All-Star Jockeys Championship in Sapporo in 2019 where she rode one winner and finished third overall.
Back in Europe last autumn her biggest career success came in Italy when she partnered Walderbe to victory in the Group 2 Premio Jockey Club at San Siro. She also rode the German-trained stayer to be second in the Dubai Gold Cup in March, behind the subsequent Gold Cup winner at Royal Ascot, Subjectivist.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant she was unable to return to Japan this year as planned but she has enjoyed a very successful year in Europe with 18 winners to date in France, Germany and Greece. She also rode in the German Derby earlier this month.
She is yet to ride in the UK but took part in the Microsoft Cup Lady Riders' Handicap at Leopardstown in Ireland in May 2019. That race was won by Hayley Turner who it was recently announced will also be in the Ladies team.
Michel said: "I’m really excited to be riding in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup this year. It will be my first experience of riding in Britain and there is no better place to do it than Ascot.
"The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is a competition that all the top jockeys around the world want to ride in and I’m looking forward to being part of the Ladies team and hopefully lifting the trophy."
