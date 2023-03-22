Michael O’Sullivan is “greedy for more” success at the Cheltenham Festival as he reflects on a stellar week in the saddle at Prestbury Park.

The young Irishman – who had previously ridden in just one race at the Festival – enhanced his growing reputation with an impressive day one double at the big meeting. Having held his nerve to produce Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale to perfection in the opening Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, he then navigated his way through the pack to strike aboard Gordon Elliott’s Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. It was a day that will live long in the memory of the 23-year-old – whose services continued to be called upon by an array of well-known connections throughout the rest of the week – and one he hopes to repeat at future Festivals. “It was brilliant, a great day,” said O’Sullivan. “The first one was very important and then to add another was a nice bonus – it was a special day and one I won’t forget. “It takes the pressure off. I was obviously very busy for the rest of the week so it’s hard to say you enjoy it as you hardly ever have a minute. But it certainly made the week overall more enjoyable all right.”