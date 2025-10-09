Michael Dods duo set for York rematch in Coral Sprint Trophy

Piercebridge-based trainer Dods reflected: “You don't really want to be beating a stablemate, having a one-two – it's harsh for the one that finishes second. But when you're in races like that, horses deserve to take a chance and they're out there to do their best. They both ran well."

It means a Knavesmire rematch between the two geldings, who were separated by a mere head when Northern Ticker pipped Commanche Falls to win the Sky Bet Constantine Heritage Handicap on August 23.

The Dods-trained speedsters have been declared for the six-furlong handicap, which has attracted a full field of 22.

Three-year-old Northern Ticker underlined his ability with a bold show in the Ayr Gold Cup in which he finished sixth of 25 in the hands of jockey Paul Mulrennan last month.

Dods said: “I thought he ran well at Ayr. He was probably drawn on the wrong side and maybe a bit more pace would have helped him into the race. But he ran a good race, stayed on to the line.

“Paul Mulrennan sort of feels that next year he could develop and come back to five furlongs because he does have a high cruising speed in a race. He's a big horse, hence with the ground and one thing and another, he hasn't had a lot of racing this year, so we would expect there to be quite a bit of improvement going into next season.”

Commanche Falls also contested the Ayr Gold Cup, ending up in mid-division. And while the eight-year-old seems to bump into Northern Ticker at the racecourse, the stablemates don’t clash on the home gallops in County Durham.

Dods said: “They never go together. They’re both quite lazy workhorses, to be honest. Northern Ticker would need a lead horse to follow otherwise he wouldn’t do a lot. Commanche Falls is an old horse – we’d just canter him and he keeps himself fit, he’s not a horse we’d want to be too hard on at home. They race differently because Northern Ticker is a strong traveler whereas Commanche Falls is normally off the bridle.”

This weekend Commanche Falls will be 6lb better at the weights with Northern Ticker compared to their last Knavesmire clash.

Dods added: “Ideally, good ground would be nice for both."

The seven-race card commences with the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes. Andrew Balding’s Park House Stables is represented in the first six races as he bids to close out his pursuit of the Charles Clinkard Top Trainer at York title. Balding has so far posted 10 winners at the racecourse in 2025. He has a lead of two over William Haggas going into Friday’s card at the two-day finale meeting.