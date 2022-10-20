The brilliant Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Constitution Hill looks like he has improved again heading into his second season over hurdles, according to owner Michael Buckley.

The six-year-old is unbeaten in three starts under Rules and is 11/8 favourite for the Champion Hurdle across the board despite the presence of two-time winner Honeysuckle in the betting. Talking to 888sport brand ambassador Barry Geraghty, Buckley said: “I’ve never had a young horse going into his second season that’s as exciting as this. "If he can get to Cheltenham in the same condition that he was last year, and with another year of growing, I mean he was only four, going five last year. I’ve never heard of many jump horses, whatever they do, that don’t improve a bit from four to five and then from five to six, because he’s bound to be a bit stronger. “He certainly looks like he has grown stronger and if he can run that sort of race again and has a bit of luck, he’s going to be a pretty tough nut to crack.”

Constitution Hill has won all three of his career starts, with the most impressive by far being his 22-length demolition in the Cheltenham Festival opener and Buckley recapped on the amazing performance: “I was nervous as hell beforehand. It was the first race of the meeting with a lot of expectation. “I thought he had an outstanding chance, and I also knew that he was very well thought of down at Seven Barrows. Nico [de Boinville] sort of niggled him a little bit at the top of the hill and then he was coasting along. It was sort of a blur from when they came down towards the home turn because he was going so well and so easily. “I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing as he went further and further and further away. I was standing next to Nicky [Henderson], I was absolutely speechless – just shaking. You don’t see horses win like that at places like Cheltenham. You can’t ever imagine a horse could do what he did, because you’re talking about things that you just never see. But then, as I found out through the day and since, most of the people who’ve been National Hunt racing for the last 30, 40, 50 or more years, hadn’t seen anything like it either!”

