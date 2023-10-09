Michael Bell hoping for Dettori magic with Ambiente Amigo

Michael Bell is thrilled to have secured the services of Frankie Dettori to partner his exciting juvenile Ambiente Amigo in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

With his retirement looming, Dettori is set to bid farewell to the Rowley Mile following this week’s two-day fixture and Bell is hoping to provide him with what could be a final Group One success at Headquarters, in a race the Italian has already won on a record seven occasions. He said: “Frankie goes back a long way with the Gredleys (owners). He was their next-door neighbour for 10 or 15 years when he lived in Stetchworth, he won the Henry II Stakes for us on Big Orange and was second on him in the Goodwood Cup. We’re looking forward to it.”

