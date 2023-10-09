Michael Bell hoping for Dettori magic with Ambiente Amigo

Michael Bell is thrilled to have secured the services of Frankie Dettori to partner his exciting juvenile Ambiente Amigo in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.
With his retirement looming, Dettori is set to bid farewell to the Rowley Mile following this week’s two-day fixture and Bell is hoping to provide him with what could be a final Group One success at Headquarters, in a race the Italian has already won on a record seven occasions.
He said: “Frankie goes back a long way with the Gredleys (owners). He was their next-door neighbour for 10 or 15 years when he lived in Stetchworth, he won the Henry II Stakes for us on Big Orange and was second on him in the Goodwood Cup. We’re looking forward to it.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Second on her July course debut, Ambiente Amigo has since bolted up twice at Lingfield – scoring by seven lengths on turf before a six-and-a-half-length verdict on the all-weather.
The daughter of Postponed clearly faces a significant step up in class in Friday’s feature, but Bell is keen to roll the dice.
He added: “Obviously she’s bossed two relatively ordinary races and this is a bit of a leap of faith, but I think it’s definitely the right decision to run and we’re looking forward to the race.
“She’s been very impressive in her two wins and this on our doorstep so we’ll give it a good go and see what happens.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org