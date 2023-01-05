Mick Appleby’s Raasel will make his Meydan debut with a run in the Listed Ertijaal Dubai Dash on Friday.

The chestnut’s career followed a steep upward curve last year as he signed off 2021 an 86-rated handicapper and ended 2022 contesting Group One sprints in England, Ireland and France. Along the way he won the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock and the Group Three Coral Charge before being beaten just a neck in the Group Two King George at Goodwood. Unplaced in his latter three runs but not far away against the leading five-furlong horses, the Showcasing gelding has enjoyed a short break before setting sail for Dubai and the Dubai Dash, part of the Carnival series of meetings which culminates with Super Saturday on March 4.

“He’s travelled over there really well and he’s been training well, he seems to be in good order. Hopefully the track and the ground will suit him,” Appleby said. “I think the favourite in the race (Charlie Appleby’s Man Of Promise) will take a lot of beating and is a very good horse, but hopefully we should have a good each-way chance. “We gave him a nice break ready for Dubai, so he goes there fresh and in good order. The ground should be spot on for him over there.” In 19 starts Raasel has run over a five-furlong trip 18 times, his sole attempt over six furlongs resulting in a third-placed Newmarket run when trained by Marcus Tregoning as a Shadwell-owned two-year-old.