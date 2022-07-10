Trying five furlongs for the first time since chasing home Winter Power in the Cornwallis at Newmarket in October 2020, he got a little outpaced after racing prominently in the Sandown contest won by Raasel and will now revert to his normal distance.

Third in the Group Three Coral Challenge at Sandown on his previous run, the Martyn and Freddie Meade-trained four-year-old will bid to win for the first time in almost two years when he steps back up to six furlongs in the Group Three contest.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Freddie Meade said: “Sometimes with those sort of sprinters who are trying five furlongs for the first time, things happen very quickly and the seasoned five-furlong horses quicken instantly.

“I suppose he has never really had that test. He has bounced out of Sandown and he will get an entry in the Hackwood at the weekend. That is a possible target.

“He was a bit free at Salisbury the first time this season and I think he jumped out and caught Rob (Hornby) a bit by surprise and he couldn’t really get him back. That was freshness mostly.

“He ran a creditable race at Sandown under Tom Marquand and he is going through building blocks and by the end of the year we will work out where we are with him.”

Method, a son of Mehmas, won his first two starts, which included a Listed contest over Saturday’s course and distance.

Though highly tried subsequently, he has not won in seven starts. Meade hopes he is getting back to something near his best, however.

He added: “You see a few three-year-old sprinters who lose their way a little bit having been good two-year-olds, so it is a bit of a shame, but he seems to be coming back and hopefully we can get him back to the level we thought of him as a two-year-old.

“He will get an entry in all the big sprint races, but he will get an entry in the Hackwood and we will build from there, really.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.