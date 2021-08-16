Advised at a standout 7/2 on Saturday morning , Ben Linfoot's selection was strong on course and went off at 9/4, with favourite backers seldom given cause for concern as the progressive seven-year-old won by just over two lengths.

Members Extra is a series of exclusive weekend betting previews which comes with price and stake guarantees from Sky Bet, and after Jake Pearson's column launched it on Friday, the first selection to go was Strictlyadancer in the 1.05 at Cheltenham.

The winner, who scored by two-and-a-quarter lengths, was providing jockey Ben Bromley with a first winner at Cheltennham.

He said: “I always thought jockeys were just saying it for the cameras when they talked about the feeling of having a winner here, but now I know what they mean.

“It’s hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s unbelievable I can’t describe the feeling. I thought I’d hit the front too soon as he can idle, but he didn’t do that today.”

The second Saturday selection also ran well, Just Your Type (9/2) finishing second in the 2.07 at Uttoxeter after making a mistake at the third last.