Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Strictlyadancer gets our new feature off the perfect start
Strictlyadancer gets our new feature off the perfect start

Members Extra launches with 9/4 Cheltenham winner put up at standout 7/2 by Ben Linfoot

By Sporting Life
15:21 · SAT November 13, 2021

Sporting Life's new Members Extra package began with a 9/4 winner at Cheltenham, which had been available to back at 7/2 through our preview.

Members Extra is a series of exclusive weekend betting previews which comes with price and stake guarantees from Sky Bet, and after Jake Pearson's column launched it on Friday, the first selection to go was Strictlyadancer in the 1.05 at Cheltenham.

Advised at a standout 7/2 on Saturday morning, Ben Linfoot's selection was strong on course and went off at 9/4, with favourite backers seldom given cause for concern as the progressive seven-year-old won by just over two lengths.

Sign up or login for exclusive betting tips via Members Extra

Click here to find out more about Members Extra.

The winner, who scored by two-and-a-quarter lengths, was providing jockey Ben Bromley with a first winner at Cheltennham.

He said: “I always thought jockeys were just saying it for the cameras when they talked about the feeling of having a winner here, but now I know what they mean.

“It’s hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s unbelievable I can’t describe the feeling. I thought I’d hit the front too soon as he can idle, but he didn’t do that today.”

The second Saturday selection also ran well, Just Your Type (9/2) finishing second in the 2.07 at Uttoxeter after making a mistake at the third last.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING