The smart pair Ville de Grace and Aristia, representing Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Hannon respectively, along with Rosscarbery for Irish trainer Paddy Twomey, cross the Channel for Sunday’s Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville for older fillies and mares. But the most interesting foreign visitor in the line-up is Verry Elleegant, last year’s Melbourne Cup winner, who will be making her first start in Europe having joined Chantilly trainer Francis-Henri Graffard. Frankie Dettori will be in the saddle.

While it’s not unusual for Australian sprinters to try their luck in Europe, Nature Strip being the most recent to do so with notable success at Royal Ascot this year, it’s mainly been one-way traffic in the other direction when it comes to the Melbourne Cup. Most recent editions of Australia’s most famous race have been won by horses either trained in, or exported from, Europe.

The New Zealand-bred Verry Elleegant, formerly trained in Australia by Nature Strip’s trainer Chris Waller, was therefore an exception last year and now becomes a rare home-grown Melbourne Cup winner to venture abroad. The 1991 Melbourne Cup winner Let’s Elope, another mare, was later trained in the United States where she was first past the post in the Grade 1 Beverly D Stakes but was demoted to third.

The most famous Melbourne Cup winner to try his luck overseas was the legendary 1930 winner Phar Lap, he too bred in New Zealand. Shipped to Mexico, he won the valuable Agua Caliente Handicap but his North American venture was cut tragically short as he died in mysterious circumstances not long afterwards.

Now a seven-year-old in northern hemisphere terms, Verry Elleegant is a veteran of 38 races of which she has won 16, amassing prize money not far short of $15m Australian dollars. The Melbourne Cup was her tenth Group 1 victory, and while that success over two miles might suggest that she’ll find the mile and a quarter at Deauville an inadequate test, not unusually for a top Australian performer, she has shown remarkable versatility by European standards.

Most of her wins, in fact, have come at up to a mile and a quarter, and her most recent victory, Group 1 win number 11, in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick in February came over a mile. She can also boast a Group 1 win over seven furlongs in the Winx Stakes at the same track this time two years ago.

Verry Elleegant was a four-length winner of the Melbourne Cup, on the face of it putting up a high-class performance to beat Incentivise, the shortest-priced favourite since Phar Lap, into second with the very smart Andrew Balding-trained stayer Spanish Mission, who’d run Stradivarius close in the Lonsdale Cup at York the time before, back in third at level weights.

On balance, however, most of Verry Elleegant’s recent form is no better than smart, though even a reproduction of that would make her very competitive on her European debut. But she does need to improve on her last start in Australia back in April when a disappointing favourite in fifth in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick.

Although yet to race in Europe, Verry Elleegant has plenty of form in Australia with horses who’ll be familiar names closer to home. Prior to the Melbourne Cup, Verry Elleegant was only beaten around a length into third behind this year’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner State of Rest in Australia’s most prestigious weight-for-age race, the Cox Plate. She also enjoyed a close rivalry with 2020 Champion Stakes winner Addeybb on that one’s runs in Australia. Addeybb beat Verry Elleegant into second in three of their meetings, though she did manage to beat him a length on the other occasion in the 2021 Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill. Another notable scalp that Verry Elleegant has taken is that of 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck whom she beat a head in another of Australia’s biggest races, the Caulfield Cup.

Verry Elleegant’s switch to France was announced in a surprise statement in May, with her owners saying that ‘after much deliberation, we came to the realisation that if we want to campaign her in Europe, we need to do it properly and send her to be trained and prepared in the northern hemisphere.’

Verry Elleegant still needs to be supplemented for what is reportedly her main target, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but she holds other big entries in Europe during the autumn, including in the Irish Champion Stakes and the Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.