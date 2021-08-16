Andrew Balding’s British raider had to pass a late veterinary check on Saturday before being allowed to participate having been treated for swelling in one of his legs.

The Racing Victoria vets gave him the go-ahead to race and he will line up under Craig Williams in the Group One highlight as the general 6-1 second favourite behind home-trained runner Incentivise.

Peter Moody’s charge has won three Group One heats, including the Caulfield Cup, on his lead up to the race and his handler believes stall 16 is an “ideal” draw for Brett Prebble’s mount.