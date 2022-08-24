Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend’s £500,000 feature.

After hitting the front inside the final furlong, Alfred Boucher was reeled in by Trawlerman under an inspired Frankie Dettori, with just a short head separating the pair at the line.

Trainer Ian Williams reports the grey to have taken a busy week in his stride and it appears likely he will be having his passport stamped at some stage, with several foreign targets on the table.

“Alfred Boucher has taken his York exertions well and come out of his race nicely,” said the Alvechurch handler.

“Plans are very much up in the air, who knows what we’ll do? We’ll give it a week or two for the dust to settle, but it’s very nice to have a horse of that quality and with that desire to do his job.

“It (Melbourne Cup) is a consideration and there’s a very good programme of races for horses like him in the Middle East.

“He likes the fast ground, so Melbourne, Dubai, who knows? We’ll make a decision with the owner when we need to.”