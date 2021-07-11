Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mehnah (left) flew from the back of the field
Mehnah (left) flew from the back of the field

Racing news: Kevin Prendergast trained Mehnah to return at Killarney

By Sporting Life
12:51 · SUN July 11, 2021

One-time Classic hope Mehnah is set to reappear in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney this week.

Trainer Kevin Prendergast has earmarked Wednesday’s Listed contest over a mile as her comeback run following a setback.

The daughter of Frankel tweaked a muscle which ruled her out of the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh and also the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

But the half-sister to Prendergast’s 2016 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Awtaad has been back in work for several weeks, and is ready to return to action.

“She runs in the Listed race in Killarney on Wednesday,” said the County Kildare trainer.

“She couldn’t be better. We look forward to running her there, and hopefully she’ll put up a good show.”

Mehnah has had just the two career starts, both over seven furlongs.

She made a winning debut at Dundalk in September, and just failed to catch Keeper Of Time in the Group Three 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in April.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING