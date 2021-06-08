Royal Ascot news: Mehmento set for Jersey

The Jersey Stakes is Mehmento’s most likely Royal Ascot target.

Archie Watson’s dual Southwell winner ran a huge race on his turf debut at Newbury in April – pushing Chindit all the way in the Greenham Stakes to earn himself a shot at Classic glory in the French 2000 Guineas. He was ultimately well-beaten in Paris, but got his season back on track with a clear-cut victory in the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom on Friday – and will bid to follow up at next week’s showpiece meeting in Berkshire.

Mehmento holds an entry in the Group One Commonwealth Cup on Friday week, but is more likely to run over seven furlongs the following afternoon. Reflecting on his Epsom triumph, Cosmo Charlton, head racing manager for owners Hambleton Racing, said: “We were hoping he could do that, and he got the job done really well. “We’d gone over to the French Guineas hopeful, so it was lovely to see him bounce back at Epsom. We’re looking towards Royal Ascot with him now – probably most likely for the Jersey, but also considering the Commonwealth Cup. I think Archie is probably leaning towards the Jersey at the moment, but we’re keeping an open mind.”

