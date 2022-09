Meditate, Trillium and the supplemented Treasure Trove are among 10 juvenile fillies confirmed for the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate suffered her first defeat in five races when no match for the hugely impressive Tahiyra in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh earlier in the month, but has another opportunity to strike Group One gold on the Rowley Mile this weekend. The Richard Hannon-trained Trillium earned her ticket with a narrow victory over The Platinum Queen in the Flying Childers at Doncaster, while Paddy Twomey has added Treasure Trove to the field at a cost of £20,000 after winning at Listed and Group Three level on her two most recent starts. Hannon said of Trillium: “She has improved all year. Since she won at Newbury (in mid-July), she has changed and she is massive. “She kind of surprised me and Pat Dobbs how well she won at Newbury and then she went to Goodwood and held the track record for 31 minutes. Then she beat the filly who beat her track record at Doncaster. “I’ve always thought she wants six furlongs really. She didn’t settle great in the Flying Childers, but she has come back from that in great form.”

Trillium returns from a piece of work