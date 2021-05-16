McGuinness eyeing Ascot run for Naas hero A Case Of You

The three-year-old bounced back from a disappointing performance in the 2,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in April, when he started as the 9/4 favourite.

This time the colt ran on the heels of the leading group when dropping back to six furlongs, eventually involving himself in a tight four-way finish and crossing the line a neck ahead of Mooneista.

Ger Lyon’s Power Under Me was third past the post, but following a stewards’ inquiry, he was awarded second place with Mooneista demoted to third after the pair got close together in the dying strides.

“We gave him a break after Leopardstown where we were a bit disappointed with him,” McGuinness said of the 7/2 shot.

“He pulled hard that day and we said we’d drop him back to sprinting.

“Obviously that is his forte, he had to dig deep there today and he’s tough. I think he’ll improve a little bit as I haven’t been very hard on him, I gave him an easy time after Leopardstown.

“It’s great for the lads and at least they will be able to go to Royal Ascot now.

“He handles cut in the ground, but I worked him up the Curragh the other day and he travelled sweet on nice ground. They all tell me all-weather horses go well in Royal Ascot and his Dundalk run with Logo Hunter and Mooneista is rock solid form now."

Sky Bet reacted by cutting A Case Of You to 14/1 from 33/1 for the Group One Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting on June 18.

16:40 Naas | Full Result and free video replay

1 2 A Case Of You (IRE) 7/2

2 6 Power Under Me (IRE) 17/2

3 7 Mooneista (IRE) 8/1

Winning Trainer: Ado McGuiness | Winning Jockey: Ronan Whelan