Paul Nicholls remains hopeful McFabulous can make his long-awaited return to action a triumphant one by successfully defending his Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle crown at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

The 12-times champion trainer believes the Grade Two contest is an “obvious” starting point for the son of Milan, who has not been sighted since April after meeting with a setback earlier in the campaign. McFabulous, who will turn eight on New Year’s Day, ran out an impressive winner of the race 12 months ago when it was switched to Kempton Park before being defeated in the Grade Two National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell and on his Grade One debut in the Betway Aintree Hurdle. After giving McFabulous a breathing operation over the summer, and plenty of time to recover from his setback, the Ditcheat handler feels the gelding will put up a bold show when attempting to become just the second horse after Oscar Whisky (2011, 2012) to win the extended two and a half mile prize twice. Nicholls said: “Brewin’Upastorm, who he could take on again, beat him at Fontwell in the spring but we are six pounds better off for being beaten just over five lengths that day. “He had a little setback earlier in the season and that is why he is later coming out. “We got a feeling all last season he was struggling with his breathing but he has had a breathing operation and that should help him a little bit “Two and a half miles first time out should suit him well. He has had an away day and done everything nicely and he has jumped well. “He has never been a flashy work horse but he has done loads of work and he is fit. He is always good fresh and we are hopeful of a good run “He has got to start somewhere and this looks an obvious race to go for. “It is either this or wait for the Lanzarote in a two weeks’ time which I would say would be testing enough off a big weight in soft ground. “As long as the ground doesn’t go heavy, Cheltenham is a good starting point.”



Although McFabulous failed to feature on his only previous visit to the Home of Jump Racing in a Listed bumper in November 2018, Nicholls feels he is a completely different horse now. He added: “It was a long time ago since he ran at Cheltenham in a bumper but he was a baby back then and you can forget that run. “He was very good in the race at Kempton last season but going right-handed on flat tracks like that suit him well “I’d prefer if it was back at Kempton as he has always been good around there but we have got to take our chance.” A switch to chasing had been on the agenda this season for McFabulous and Nicholls has not ruled out sending the triple Grade Two winner over fences later in the campaign. He added: “He was going to go novice chasing but with all those good novice chasers that I’ve got I thought let’s give him a run over hurdles first. “We can then see whether it is worth staying down the hurdle route and if he has improved over them or whether we go chasing. “This will point us in the direction where we go for the rest of the season.”

