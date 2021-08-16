Paul Nicholls remains hopeful McFabulous can make his long-awaited return to action a triumphant one by successfully defending his Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle crown at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.
The 12-times champion trainer believes the Grade Two contest is an “obvious” starting point for the son of Milan, who has not been sighted since April after meeting with a setback earlier in the campaign.
McFabulous, who will turn eight on New Year’s Day, ran out an impressive winner of the race 12 months ago when it was switched to Kempton Park before being defeated in the Grade Two National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell and on his Grade One debut in the Betway Aintree Hurdle.
After giving McFabulous a breathing operation over the summer, and plenty of time to recover from his setback, the Ditcheat handler feels the gelding will put up a bold show when attempting to become just the second horse after Oscar Whisky (2011, 2012) to win the extended two and a half mile prize twice.
Nicholls said: “Brewin’Upastorm, who he could take on again, beat him at Fontwell in the spring but we are six pounds better off for being beaten just over five lengths that day.
“He had a little setback earlier in the season and that is why he is later coming out.
“We got a feeling all last season he was struggling with his breathing but he has had a breathing operation and that should help him a little bit
“Two and a half miles first time out should suit him well. He has had an away day and done everything nicely and he has jumped well.
“He has never been a flashy work horse but he has done loads of work and he is fit. He is always good fresh and we are hopeful of a good run
“He has got to start somewhere and this looks an obvious race to go for.
“It is either this or wait for the Lanzarote in a two weeks’ time which I would say would be testing enough off a big weight in soft ground.
“As long as the ground doesn’t go heavy, Cheltenham is a good starting point.”
Although McFabulous failed to feature on his only previous visit to the Home of Jump Racing in a Listed bumper in November 2018, Nicholls feels he is a completely different horse now.
He added: “It was a long time ago since he ran at Cheltenham in a bumper but he was a baby back then and you can forget that run.
“He was very good in the race at Kempton last season but going right-handed on flat tracks like that suit him well
“I’d prefer if it was back at Kempton as he has always been good around there but we have got to take our chance.”
A switch to chasing had been on the agenda this season for McFabulous and Nicholls has not ruled out sending the triple Grade Two winner over fences later in the campaign.
He added: “He was going to go novice chasing but with all those good novice chasers that I’ve got I thought let’s give him a run over hurdles first.
“We can then see whether it is worth staying down the hurdle route and if he has improved over them or whether we go chasing.
“This will point us in the direction where we go for the rest of the season.”
Ground conditions will determine whether Simply The Betts, who was pulled-up in the Grade Two Unibet Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on 4th December, and Magic Saint take their chance in the Grade Three Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase over an extended two and a half miles on the same card.
Simply The Betts is without a victory since landing the Grade Three Brown Advisory and Merribelle Stable Plate at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, while Magic Saint’s losing run stretches back to November of the same year when he was successful over two miles in a handicap chase at Cheltenham.
Nicholls said: “I’m not sure if Simply The Betts is going to run yet as if it gets too soft he won’t run. I’ve not made my mind up about that race yet.
“We shouldn’t have run him at Aintree as the ground had gone very testing. He ran very tidy the first day in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham though (when coming home sixth, beaten 13 lengths).
“He does like nice ground so I wouldn’t want to run him if it is too soft. I think two and a half is his trip. In my view I think he really wants some nice spring ground.”
“Magic Saint could turn up if it is not too soft. He would be a more likely runner than Simply The Betts at the moment, but we will see.
“He is often like that - a bit in and out and then he will throw in a couple of good ones.
“He is probably high enough in the weights for what he has done but I suppose he is down to 149 which would give him a bit of a chance.”
A first outing over fences in Britain could be on the cards for Grace A Vous Enki with Nicholls considering giving him an outing in the New Four Eighty Restaurant At Cheltenham Festival Handicap Chase over an extended three and a quarter miles.
The Dream Well gelding, who is a half-brother to stablemate and dual Grade Three winner Yala Enki, looked set to collect on his third start over hurdles for Nicholls last time out at Hereford when falling three out when holding the lead. Set to turn six on New Year’s Day, Grace A Vous Enki is a dual winner over fences in his native France.
The trainer commented: “It is possible that he could go there. He was a bit unlucky to fall when he was in the lead at Hereford last time when he made a silly little mistake.
“I would say it wouldn’t matter how deep the ground is as he will stay forever.
“He has run okay but if had run in those novice hurdles in deep ground he would have probably won by now.
“He is only five but he will win plenty of races. He will be fine as he has time on his side.”