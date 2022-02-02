John McConnell is looking forward to taking Mahler Mission straight to Cheltenham for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle following his victory at Doncaster on Saturday.
The six-year-old earned quotes as low as 20/1 for the three-mile test at the Festival after he backed up his first success at Sedgefield two weeks earlier with a Grade Two-winning display in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle on Town Moor.
McConnell is happy with the way Mahler Mission has taken those exertions in beating The Real Whacker by two lengths over an extended three miles but does not want to go to the well again before Cheltenham.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“He came out of it fine. He’s a very tough horse and there’s not a bother on him. It was a good performance. We were thrilled. He ground it out well,” said the County Meath handler.
“He’ll go straight for Cheltenham. He’s had two trips in the last couple of weeks and three runs in five weeks. He’ll go straight for the Albert Bartlett.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.