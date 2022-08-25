Ed Walker has handed stable star Dreamloper an additional option of the Prix du Moulin next weekend, as he keeps a watchful eye on the weather.

The five-year-old mare landed the the Group Two Dahlia Stakes by a nose on her seasonal debut at Newmarket, her first run since a third-placed finish in the Sun Chariot Stakes at the same track in October. She then backed it up in nine-furlong Prix d’Ispahan, beating a field of colts and geldings that included Prix Ganay runner-up Pretty Tiger and Qipco Champion Stakes winner Sealiway. Now Walker is keen to see if she can claim a second Group One prize this term on the back of her fourth placing behind Nashwa in the Nassau at Goodwood. Dreamloper holds an entry in the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on September 10 – and that is the preferred option, rather than a trip to ParisLongchamp on Sunday week, according to her handler. Walker said: “Dreamloper is in the Matron and we have her in the Moulin, although the Matron is much more likely. “The only reason we put her in the Moulin was the ground. We will keep an eye on the weather – we don’t want too much rain – but the Matron is really Plan A.”

