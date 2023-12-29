Matheson Hurdle report, reaction and free video replays: State Man sees off Impaire Et Passe

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was completing the same Morgiana Hurdle-Matheson double he landed last year and did so with the minimum of fuss in the hands of Paul Townend, who together with the trainer was rounding off a Grade 1 double on the day after Grangeclare West's success.

State Man sat in second for much of the two-mile trip, some way off the tearaway front-runner Fils D'oudairies under Jack Kennedy, but had predictably reeled in the outsider before the turn for home.

Impaire Et Passe, last year's Ballymore winner but narrowly denied on his comeback in the Hatton's Grace, made his challenge under Daryl Jacob coming to the last but could never bridge the gap and was ultimately outclassed by his stablemate, three and a quarter lengths the distance between the pair at the line.

Echoes In Rain (18/1, Danny Mullins), another for the all-conquering Closutton team, was a further eight lengths back in third, with Fils D'oudairies last of the four runners.