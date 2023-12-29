Matheson Hurdle report, reaction and free video replays: State Man sees off Impaire Et Passe

State Man justified short-priced favouritism with a ready success over stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.
The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was completing the same Morgiana Hurdle-Matheson double he landed last year and did so with the minimum of fuss in the hands of Paul Townend, who together with the trainer was rounding off a Grade 1 double on the day after Grangeclare West's success.
State Man sat in second for much of the two-mile trip, some way off the tearaway front-runner Fils D'oudairies under Jack Kennedy, but had predictably reeled in the outsider before the turn for home.
Impaire Et Passe, last year's Ballymore winner but narrowly denied on his comeback in the Hatton's Grace, made his challenge under Daryl Jacob coming to the last but could never bridge the gap and was ultimately outclassed by his stablemate, three and a quarter lengths the distance between the pair at the line.
Echoes In Rain (18/1, Danny Mullins), another for the all-conquering Closutton team, was a further eight lengths back in third, with Fils D'oudairies last of the four runners.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Paddy Power and Betfair clipped State Man's Unibet Champion Hurdle odds a point to 4/1, with Constitution Hill their 1/3 market leader for Cheltenham in March. Sky Bet went 7/2 (from 5/1) about State Man, with Impaire Et Passe eased out to 10/1 for the Champion.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org