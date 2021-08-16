The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old made a winning start to his campaign when reclaiming his Morgiana Hurdle crown at Punchestown in November and will be partnered by Patrick Mullins once again for the two-mile Grade One.

The Mullins stable have also declared Echoes In Rain, who was well beaten when last of three behind his stablemate in the Morgiana, with Irish Champion Hurdle fourth Saint Roi also set to run.

The remaining three horses in the race are all trained by Gordon Elliott, with Zanahiyr due to line up after his Morgiana second, veteran hurdler Petit Mouchoir running for the first time this season and Felix Desjy reverting to hurdling having come home third in the Poplar Square Chase at Naas in November.