Andrew Balding reports Masekela on course to run in the Cazoo Derby having passed a stalls test.

The El Kabeir colt won the Denford Stakes and was also a short-head second to Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes as a two-year-old and returned to finish an encouraging runner-up to Eydon in the Feilden Stakes in his first outing at three. Although withdrawn at the start of the Dante Stakes earlier this month, his intended Derby prep race, Balding has now confirmed it is all systems go for Epsom and the colt is doing nothing but please his trainer in the build up to the premier Classic. “He passed his stalls test on Monday and that (Derby) is the intention,” said Balding.