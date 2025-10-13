Connections of Marvelman are relishing the prospect of tackling some of the best milers around in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
The three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit, trained by Andrew Balding, has been supplemented into the QEII by new owners Bond Thoroughbred on the back of a wide-margin win in last month's Betfred Park Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster.
He will join Balding stablemate Never So Brave in the line-up this weekend and Charlie Bond, representing the owners, feels it makes sense to have a go while Marvelman remains in such rude health.
Bond said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I was at Doncaster that day and saw him win, and was very impressed. We checked out the timings afterwards and got in touch with Andrew and did it (the deal) within a couple of days. So it's good, I'm looking forward to the race on Saturday at Ascot.
"Andrew had said that his work six weeks prior to Doncaster had really, really improved and it was him who wanted to supplement and go for the Group 1. He's really improved and Oisin (Murphy) said that he'll get the mile easily."
The ownership team are fresh off the back of a top-class victory thanks to the Christopher Head-trained Maranoa Charlie in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp and are hoping for more of the same.
"It was a great celebration," said Bond. "It takes a lot of pressure off. Obviously, we've done a lot of purchasing over the last year and we've got to a stage where we've come forward very quickly and winning the Group 1 was really important for the breeding going forward, especially him being by Wootton Bassett and having the pedigree that he does - down the Tiggy Wiggy line, a Galileo mare. It's just incredible for us.
"My CFO sat me down and said you're treating this as a hobby but realistically you need to do what you do in business and said let's get a full plan together. So we have a board meeting every two weeks on the horses now, we plan about the trainers and the statistics. We use a lot of AI now, a lot of AI has gone into looking at the stats on Marvelman and Maranoa Charlie, so from that point of view we are ahead. But we have put a lot of investment in and we need to keep going.
"I think our strike-rate this year, between the three trainers that we use (Geoff Oldroyd, Paddy Twomey and Christopher Head) is around 28% which is incredible."
Marvelman is a 16/1 shot for Saturday's QEII with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, whose antepost markets are topped by Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes hero Field Of Gold at 6/4.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.