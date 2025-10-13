Connections of Marvelman are relishing the prospect of tackling some of the best milers around in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit, trained by Andrew Balding, has been supplemented into the QEII by new owners Bond Thoroughbred on the back of a wide-margin win in last month's Betfred Park Stakes over seven furlongs at Doncaster. He will join Balding stablemate Never So Brave in the line-up this weekend and Charlie Bond, representing the owners, feels it makes sense to have a go while Marvelman remains in such rude health. Bond said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I was at Doncaster that day and saw him win, and was very impressed. We checked out the timings afterwards and got in touch with Andrew and did it (the deal) within a couple of days. So it's good, I'm looking forward to the race on Saturday at Ascot. "Andrew had said that his work six weeks prior to Doncaster had really, really improved and it was him who wanted to supplement and go for the Group 1. He's really improved and Oisin (Murphy) said that he'll get the mile easily."

Maranoa Charlie and jockey Aurelian Lemaitre