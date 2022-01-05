Lucy Wadham hopes Martello Sky can deliver another poignant success for her connections by securing the second Listed victory of her career in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.
With two victories to her name already this season the six-year-old mare, who scored at Listed level last term at Cheltenham, will attempt to add to that tally by striking gold in the two and a half mile contest to give the Newmarket trainer the perfect start to the new year.
While victory for Martello Sky at the weekend would be a huge boost for connections, The Sky Partnership, Wadham admits it would also be one tinged with a hint of sadness, after her breeder and former owner Tim Wood passed away in the summer of 2020.
Wadham explained: “Unfortunately Tim passed away around 18 months ago. He absolutely loved the game and he would have been so proud of this filly like the rest of us.
“He was a real Norfolk man through and through and it is good that his family are still involved in the horse through the partnership.
“He would have been so proud of this filly like the rest of us are. It is always very moving when she wins as we always think of him.”
After making a winning return to action at Market Rasen in October the Martaline mare then finished fourth in a conditions contest at Aintree before securing victory last time out back against her own sex at Cheltenham, a success Wadham believes typifies her character.
She said: “She won at Market Rasen first time out, then I thought she ran well in pretty atrocious conditions at Aintree.
“She was out the back and came back in with mud caked all over her eyelashes. She was actually quite lame after that as well which didn’t help.
“We were pretty optimistic last time back against the mares and this two and a half mile trip really plays to her strengths. She travels so strongly through her races but she always had a bit left at the end.
“She did get headed but she came back which is great to see. She was very gutsy but she wanted it most and that always helps.”
Provided conditions remain suitable this weekend will be the first time that Martello Sky has visited Sandown Park and Wadham believes the track will suit her stable flagbearer.
She added: “The home straight can get very heavy and if that was going to be the case then we would give it a swerve.
“I spoke to Andrew Cooper (clerk of the course) earlier this week and he seemed reasonably optimistic that it wouldn’t be too bad.
“We are on the hurdles track and not the flat track and we are early on the card so it should be okay. I don’t see why the track would be a problem as she has won going right-handed around Market Rasen and the stiff finish is sure to play to her strengths.”
