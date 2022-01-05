Lucy Wadham hopes Martello Sky can deliver another poignant success for her connections by securing the second Listed victory of her career in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

With two victories to her name already this season the six-year-old mare, who scored at Listed level last term at Cheltenham, will attempt to add to that tally by striking gold in the two and a half mile contest to give the Newmarket trainer the perfect start to the new year. While victory for Martello Sky at the weekend would be a huge boost for connections, The Sky Partnership, Wadham admits it would also be one tinged with a hint of sadness, after her breeder and former owner Tim Wood passed away in the summer of 2020. Wadham explained: “Unfortunately Tim passed away around 18 months ago. He absolutely loved the game and he would have been so proud of this filly like the rest of us. “He was a real Norfolk man through and through and it is good that his family are still involved in the horse through the partnership. “He would have been so proud of this filly like the rest of us are. It is always very moving when she wins as we always think of him.”

