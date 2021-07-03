Tom Marquand lands big Sandown 1007/1 four-timer

Describing it as “a great day” Marquand now has 46 winners for the season, just four behind the joint-leaders in the Champion Jockey title race, William Buick and Oisin Murphy.

After sharing the spoils in a dead heat in the opening race of the day – the Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Stakes - on Hurricane Ivor (11/1), Marquand then celebrated a second five furlong victory of the day on Came From The Dark (5/1) in the Coral Charge.

He then partnered the impressive Farasi Lane (7/1) to victory in the Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Stakes before rounding off proceedings with a victory for Her Majesty The Queen on Wink Of An Eye (5/2) in the last race of the day, the Coral Backing Prostate Cancer UK Handicap.

The 23 year old rider said: “It's been a great day. It's hard to ride four winners, let alone at a premier meeting, and although I was beaten in the big one on Addeybb it wasn't a disappointing defeat if that makes sense. The champagne is very welcome too, as my sister gets married next month and I've become her main supplier!”

Of his success on Farasi Lane in the Play Coral “Racing Super-Series” For Free Handicap, Marquand said: “It's great for Tom (Ward), bringing an 80-rated horse to Eclipse day and winning.

“It's an up-and-coming yard which is going well and these days are really important for the owners and the whole team. Tom and I are friends as well as business allies, and he's built a beautiful yard in Lambourn.”

Speaking after Wink Of An Eye’s impressive victory, he said: "This horse has surprised me a bit on the way round. I couldn't get him travelling at all early on, whereas at Newmarket last time he looked like he tanked on a little bit, but when I got serious on him he surprised me with the turn of foot he showed and he picked them up so quickly I got there two furlongs sooner than I wanted to.

“He's obviously got that raw ability and he's still improving and still learning. He's an interesting staying prospect as he certainly hasn't reached the peak of his powers."