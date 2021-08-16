A review of Thursday's action at Market Rasen as jockey Richard Patrick claimed the 100th winner of his career.

It proved to be a notable afternoon for jockey Richard Patrick, who hit 100 career winners when guiding Chilli Filli (11/4 Favourite) to a gutsy success in the feature Listed Bud Booth Mares' Chase at Market Rasen. The eight year old was victorious in this race for the Henry Daly team 12 months ago and she showed plenty of heart to hold off the attentions of the Alan King-trained Midnightreferendum for a half-length success. The 26-year-old Patrick, who rode his first winner on the Kerry Lee-trained Definite Future at Uttoxeter in September 2016, was quick to thank those who had supported him during his career so far.

He said: “It’s taken a while but it’s brilliant to get it and I’ve been lucky to ride for so many great people, Kerry Lee got me going and I’ve ridden for some brilliant owners. I rode my first winner five years ago and lost my claim in December and since then it’s really snowballed, which is really nice. “I’m very grateful for everyone who puts me up and continues to put me up, so hopefully I can ride another 100 and stay injury-free!” That victory was the seventh of Chilli Filli’s career – and her third at Listed level – and winning trainer Henry Daly was thrilled with the daughter of Presenting. He said: “She’s very easy and if you had a yard full of those you’d be thrilled. Winning over three miles with a penalty is really good and she’s done really well. “When you have mares who are as tough as she is and try as hard as she does, you’re always quids in and she just jumped beautifully. She fell at Doncaster last year and she was unlucky as it was in very deep ground and she’d slightly lost her confidence by the time she got to Cheltenham. “She was giving everything and if you get beat, you get beat – she’s great like that. I don’t think we’ll probably drop back to two and a half miles this time, as three suits her well and Richard said that she rather went to sleep during the race as she was travelling so well. “At some point she’ll be sold as she’ll make the most fantastic broodmare and if someone was to buy her before we head to Perth in April well so be it – we’ve got to be pragmatic.” Rest of the meeting... It proved to be an eventful start to the six-race card in the Racing TV Maiden Hurdle, in which jockey James Bowen scored on the Richard Spencer-trained Peejaybee (7/2) despite snapping one of his reins in the run-in. The incident seemed to do little to deter Bowen, who rode a winner in similar circumstances at Chepstow earlier this year, and the five year old built on a bumper win earlier this year to stay on well to record a three and a half-length success. And although Bowen was quick to play down his own heroics in the saddle, he revealed he was pleased with the performance. He said: “He’s a nice horse and the dream is still alive anyways. My reins came undone at the top at the buckle, but it was no problem. “You don’t worry about it in the heat of battle, only once you’ve crossed the line! He was going straight and when you’re in a finish they’re battling down and racing so they normally go straight, so it wasn’t actually a massive problem.”