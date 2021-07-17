Market Rasen: Saturday preview & views from connections

Betway Summer Plate at Market Rasen

Click here for full racecard and FREE video form

Dr Richard Newland is hopeful that Captain Tom Cat can continue a fine start to his chasing career with another strong performance in the Grade Three Betway Summer Plate at Market Rasen.

The six-year-old has won each of his three starts over fences since switching to chasing in May, but has been hit hard by the handicapper for those victories and will take his chance off a mark 22lbs higher than when making his chasing debut.

However, he is the current 9/2 favourite with sponsor Betway and Newland believes his gelding has all the tools necessary to run a big race.

He said: “He’s been a complete revelation since going chasing and is obviously unbeaten over fences. The handicapper has not made it easy for him and he’s very nearly top weight as the youngest horse in the race.

“All of his racing over fences has been done going left-handed so it’ll be a different challenge on Saturday, but we look forward to running him and he’s in good form.

“He’s taken all of his races in his stride and he loves his jumping. He’s pretty inexperienced in a race like this but if he did manage to win off this mark he must be a very good horse.”

The maximum 16-strong field for the feature race is a competitive one and also includes the Paul Nicholls-trained Darling Maltaix. Nicholls has won this race twice before, most recently with Alcala in 2017, and believes the son of Voix Du Nord is a good fit for the Summer Plate.

He said: “This has been the aim for Darling Maltaix for a little while since he’s come in from his holiday and won his prep race at Newton Abbot. This is a little more competitive than that was, but he seems fit and well and ready to go.

“He’s gained a lot of experience in smaller fields but he’s an experienced horse and he’s been a lot more relaxed since we’ve taken the hood off him and things like that he used to have on. He doesn’t have to make the running these days so he’ll be fine (in a big field). He’s got lots of experience and that’s what counts.”

Another trainer with previous form in this race is Dan Skelton, who won the Summer Plate with Long House Hall in 2016. Brother Harry Skelton was in the saddle that day and the siblings team up this time around with Solomon Grey, the 6/1 second favourite with the sponsor.

The nine-year-old was a fine third behind Really Super in last year’s renewal and Skelton believes he can improve on that performance 12 months on.

He said: “He made a bad mistake last time at Uttoxeter which gave Harry no chance, but I think 2m 6f here is grand for him. We’re going to put cheekpieces on just to help him and he’s off a mark which we feel he can be competitive off.

“It’s hard to win these top end summer races, we did it a few years ago with Long House Hall but this year’s line-up looks very competitive. He was an excellent third last year so he’s got to be better this time around if he’s going to win.”

Skelton also sends out the mare Danse Idol and added: “She arrives here in good form and has a low weight. With these mares we’re always looking for more black type and the track shouldn’t be an issue for her. Tristan Durrell is a good rider and takes a useful 7lbs off, so we’re giving it a shot.

“Tristan works very hard and is very capable, so it’s good to give him a chance. He’s old enough and strong enough now to get his chances and hopefully he’s got a chance of progressing and having a career. It’s so hard for these young kids to break through. They have to get opportunities, which is the hardest bit to come by.”