Nick Seddon rounds up the action from Market Rasen as Fantastic Lady landed the feature under Nico de Boinville.

Fantastic Lady (5/2) marked herself out as a force to be reckoned with in the mares’ division this season, after picking up black type courtesy of a gutsy success in the Listed Bud Booth Mares' Chase over three miles at Market Rasen on Thursday. The seven year old rounded off a solid novice campaign by failing to get past the first fence in the Randox Topham Chase at Aintree in April but she put that well behind her this afternoon, stalking the pace under Nico de Boinville. Fantastic Lady looked to be travelling second best behind the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Zambella (9/4 Favourite) for much of the home straight, but she found plenty for pressure and quickly asserted after clearing the final fence for a four and three-quarter length success.

The winner’s half-sister Casablanca Mix had gone close in this contest previously, finishing runner-up twice (2018, 2020) and falling two out when holding the advantage in 2021. Successful jockey Nico de Boinville said: “We’ve had a couple of goes in this race for the same owners but with a different mare (Casablanca Mix) so it’s fantastic to finally be able to put it to bed! “I thought she was very gutsy. She got knocked over at the first fence on her last start in the Topham Chase and took a bit of time to work up today but she’s very professional and will only improve. She’ll handle most ground so she looks a nice one for this sphere and beyond.” The winning owner-breeders Joss and Nicky Hanbury added: “Casablanca Mix has gone close before so it’s really nice to win it - they’re half-sisters so it’s lovely to have a winner in this race for the family. Hopefully this is just the start and there’s a lot more good days ahead of us. “Unfortunately the dam Latitude didn’t breed that many foals and had three years where she was barren but all of her progeny – whichever stallion you send her to – have gone on to be winners.”

Meanwhile, trainer Nick Kent admitted that he thought Harry Du Berlais (100/30) had “blown up” in the closing stages of the Come Racing This Boxing Day Novices' Handicap Chase, before watching his charge surge home for a dramatic victory. The five year old was having just his second start over fences and looked to be booked in for third when jumping the second last fence some 10 lengths behind the front pair. That margin was still at six lengths at the final obstacle, but when the leader Fawsley Spirit (9/2) began to tie up in the final 100 yards it opened the door for Harry Du Berlais – who hit 1,000-1 in-running on the Betfair Exchange before going on to score by a short-head. That victory was almost certainly the most surprising of Kent’s 40 career winners over jumps and he admitted afterwards that he was ready to settle for a place. He said: “I thought we were getting fourth there! He’s stayed well and he’s actually found a bit more pace at the end, whether it was because the other horses were stopping I don’t know – I’ll have to watch it back. “Charlie (Hammond) seemed to think the horses were stopping in front of him and he’s just carried on, but he was good today and it didn’t look very likely! You always worry as a trainer whether you’ve got them fit enough and I thought he’d blown up, but then he got his second wind.” Winning jockey Charlie Hammond added: “At the last I thought I had a squeak. I thought they might just be stopping in front of me and I could catch onto one if not both of them. At two out I thought we were booked for third to be honest and it was only at the last that I got a sniff. “His jumping has always been his best asset and at home he’s awesome and a pleasure to ride him. It’s why we went over fences with him after he got a mark, because we felt he jumped his hurdles too well. His jumping took us into the race and once he’s filled himself back up he’s come back again.”

