Wednesday racing preview: Market Rasen verdict

Get the view from connections ahead of Wednesday's meeting at Market Rasen including Nigel Twiston-Davies and Olly Murphy.

View from connections: Nigel Twiston-Davies is confident Fantastikas can continue his progression when stepping back up in trip in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen on Wednesday. Having filled the runner-up spot on five of his first six starts, Fantastikas finally got his head in front for the first time dropped back down to 2m 3f on his most recent appearance at Fontwell on February 28th. The 2m 7f trip at the Lincolnshire track is not expected to present a problem and the trainer expects to see another bold run from the progressive six year old. The Gloucestershire-based trainer said: “He was second to a good one of Paul Nicholls at Southwell (Barbados Buck’s), and he nearly beat that, then he was second to another good one of his (Threeunderthrufive) at Musselburgh. “He may have finished second a few times but he is a very genuine horse and it was a case of the right opportunity for him last time at Fontwell. We know he stays well so this trip shouldn’t be a problem. He is a very nice young horse and I hope his last win will have given him some confidence.”

Olly Murphy - Market Rasen runner

Linelee King is yet to add to his debut success over hurdles at Kelso in November, however his trainer Olly Murphy believes he will be much sharper on his second start in handicap company when he lines up in the same contest. Murphy said: “Linelee King has probably been a shade disappointing this season but he is in good form. He started off over two miles and is ending up running over nearly three miles. “We are looking forward to running him over this trip as he did everything right over three miles last time, bar win where he bumped into a massive improver. “He showed that he stays very well last time and that was his first run in a handicap and he will have sharpened up for that as well.”

